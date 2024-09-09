14.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Sep 10, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsRoads in Burnham-On-Sea town centre to close for essential gas main works
News

Roads in Burnham-On-Sea town centre to close for essential gas main works

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

roadworks

Three roads in Burnham-On-Sea town centre will be closed over the next two months.

Roads affected are Hudson Street, Jubilee Street, and Summerville Terrace which will be temporarily shut on different dates for varying durations while Wales & West Utilities carries out gas main upgrade works.

The work in Hudson Street runs from 9th September to 4th October from the junction with Abingdon Street, northwards for its whole length, a distance of 95 metres.

The work in Jubilee Street runs from 30th September to 25th October from the junction with Technical Street to the junction with Summerville Terrace.

The work in Summerville Terrace runs from 30th September to 25th October from the junction with Jubilee Street to the junction with Pheonix Terrace. Somerset Council has issued the closures in a public notice.

Previous article
Have your say on funding and provision for children with additional needs
Next article
Burnham Area Flower Club to hold colourful floral demonstration tonight

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
14.8 ° C
15.5 °
13.5 °
89 %
4.5kmh
100 %
Tue
16 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
16 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com