Roads in Burnham-On-Sea town centre to close for essential gas main works

Three roads in Burnham-On-Sea town centre will be closed over the next two months.

Roads affected are Hudson Street, Jubilee Street, and Summerville Terrace which will be temporarily shut on different dates for varying durations while Wales & West Utilities carries out gas main upgrade works.

The work in Hudson Street runs from 9th September to 4th October from the junction with Abingdon Street, northwards for its whole length, a distance of 95 metres.

The work in Jubilee Street runs from 30th September to 25th October from the junction with Technical Street to the junction with Summerville Terrace.

The work in Summerville Terrace runs from 30th September to 25th October from the junction with Jubilee Street to the junction with Pheonix Terrace. Somerset Council has issued the closures in a public notice.