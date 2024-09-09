Have your say on funding and provision for children with additional needs

Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being invited to have their say on the way services for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are funded.

Somerset Council is launching a consultation today (September 9th), asking for the public’s views on proposals which aim to ensure provision for children with additional needs can secure better outcomes and experiences for children, families, and schools fairly and efficiently.

The current system for supporting children with SEND is under pressure both nationally and in Somerset, with rising costs and situations arising where children’s needs are not being met as quickly as anyone would want, and where arrangements are not having the impact that they should.

Somerset Council is seeking views on seven proposals which aim to make improvements in key areas including funding and support, inclusive education, and annual planning.

No decisions will be made until the consultation has closed and the responses have been reviewed. This will then inform a full business case, which will go through democratic decision making later this year.

Councillor Heather Shearer, Executive Lead Member for Children, Families & Education at Somerset Council said: “At Somerset Council, we are dedicated to creating an educational environment where every child, regardless of their needs, can thrive.”

“This consultation is a crucial step in ensuring that our funding and support systems are fair and effective. We encourage everyone to participate and share their views to help us shape a more inclusive future for all our children.”

The consultation runs until Friday 18th October and the results will be published as part of the papers ahead of Scrutiny Children & Families and Executive in November 2024.

A link to the consultation can be found here: Funding and provision for children with additional needs – Somerset Council – Citizen Space.