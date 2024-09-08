Burnham-On-Sea ladies to appear on BBC’s Bargain Hunt as contestants

Two Burnham-On-Sea ladies are set to appear as contestants on BBC One’s ‘Bargain Hunt’ this week.

Sandy Onofrio and Julie Gilfoyle will be featured on the episode on Wednesday September 11th at 12.15pm on BBC One.

Sandy told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We became friends after meeting during our regular walks along Burnham beach.”

“We found we both have an interest in antiques and decided we’d apply to go on Bargain Hunt, a show we both enjoy.”

“We contacted them and sent them a video of us filmed next to the lighthouse in a spoof of the show Acorn Antiques.”

“We were delighted to hear back a few weeks later that we’d been successfully accepted!”

“The filming took place in March at a Shepton Mallet antiques market and then the auction scenes were filmed in Chippenham a month later.”

“We did really well and it’s an exciting episode to watch, but we can’t say more until after it’s aired. You’ll have to watch to find out!”

Sandy adds: “The show’s crew were lovely and the presenter Christina Trevanion was wonderful.”

“It’s been a fantastic experience and we would highly recommend it to anyone interested in giving it a go – it was great fun.”

“We enjoyed it so much that we are considering appearing on another show soon.”

Sandy and Julie also appeared as extras during the filming of a Christmas movie at Apex Park in Highbridge earlier this year, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.