Somerset Council decides to sell assets to avoid bankruptcy

A council has decided to take the “drastic action” of selling off a number of its buildings to help bridge an £80m gap in finances.

Somerset Council has authorised the sale of non-operational assets, with a combined value of between £17m and £21m.

The authority declared a financial emergency in November 2023 and has since been looking at cutting services, increasing council tax, and reducing staff numbers.

The sites for sale include Manor Farm in Lopen, Market House in Taunton, Barns Close Industrial Estate in Dulverton, and Cornhill Complex in Bridgwater.