Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Aug 06, 2024
News

Tickets go on sale for comical Agatha Christie spoof by West Huntspill Players

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Tickets have gone on sale this week for a comical Agatha Christie spoof play by the award-winning West Huntspill Players drama group.

The West Huntspill Players have announced their October production will be “Murdered to Death” by Peter Gordon with a cast of colourful 1930s characters.

The production will run at the Balliol Hall in West Huntspill for four nights from Wednesday 23rd October until Saturday 26th of October inclusive, with curtain-up nightly at 7.30pm.

A spokesman adds: “You will have an opportunity to guess the murderer during the performance!”

Tickets, priced £10, are now on sale via www.westhuntspillplayers.org.uk and by following the dedicated link to the Ticketsource website.

