Summer Reading Challenge launches at Burnham-On-Sea Library

Children in the Burnham-On-Sea area can sharpen their mental and physical skills this summer by joining a Summer Reading Challenge at Somerset Council’s Libraries.

The Somerset library service says the long summer holiday is the ideal chance for children aged 4-11 to visit their local library to join the ‘Marvellous Makers’ Summer Reading Challenge, firing up their imaginations through the power of reading and creative expression.

A spokesman says: “In partnership with Create, a leading arts charity, and public libraries, this year’s Challenge celebrates children’s creativity and storytelling abilities. They will be encouraged to explore new books and stories while taking part in free activities, from arts and crafts to music, dance, and more.”

“The bespoke Challenge artwork is illustrated by celebrated artist Natelle Quek, bringing the ‘Marvellous Makers’ theme vibrantly to life. By reading books and collecting incentives at any Somerset Libraries young readers can foster their creative thinking skills over the summer break.”

“The Summer Reading Challenge aims to prevent the “summer dip” learning loss many children experience over the holidays when they aren’t in school. With libraries’ support, it provides a free, fun way to keep young minds active.”

Councillor Federica Smith-Roberts, Executive Lead member for Communities, Housing and Culture, adds: “The Summer Reading Challenge is a great way to entertain children for free during the summer holidays, helping to spark children’s creativity and imagination through reading.”

“We hope this year’s theme will inspire the children of Somerset to unleash their creativity and inner storytellers as they challenge themselves to read six books from their local library. Somerset Libraries are excited to welcome more families to the library service, so visit your local library to sign up and register for the challenge for free.”

Visit www.somerset.gov.uk/libraries to discover all the family activities on offer.

The Summer Reading Challenge has been running since 1999 and helps to prevent the summer reading ‘dip’ that many young people experience during their summer holidays while schools are closed.

With delivery through public libraries, the Summer Reading Challenge is accessible to all and provides a fun, free activity for children.