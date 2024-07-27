Burnham-On-Sea charity single reaches number 21 in national charts, boosting funds for Jack

A local singer-songwriter and charity fundraiser’s song about a five year old boy from Burnham-On-Sea has reached number 21 in the weekly download charts.

The song, called ‘Cowboy Jack’, was released last week by well-known fundraiser, concert organiser and musician Daz Sims, pictured below, to raise funds and awareness for Jack Gyde, from Burnham-On-Sea.

As reported here, Jack, 5, has been diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma and needs treatment in America. Parents Sarah Mackey and Ben Gyde have received a huge amount of support since starting their online fundraising page to raise £250,000, with well over half the amount raised.

Daz says he hopes getting into the charts this week with the song will help the cause, and the track can be downloaded from iTunesor Amazon – or both.

Jack’s mum, Sarah Mackey, says: “We made it to number 21 on the official download chart which is amazing when we were just relying on people downloading it and sharing on social media and with no radio or tv coverage.”

“We are very grateful to everyone who got behind it.”

“We won’t know a total of how much the single raised just yet but Jack’s fundraiser is now over £144,000.”

See Jack’s fundraising page here.