Fundraising music single released to help Burnham cancer sufferer get life-saving treatment

A new fundraising music single has been released to help a young Burnham-On-Sea cancer sufferer get life-saving treatment.

The charity single Cowboy Jack has been written and sung by local entertainer Darren Sims.

As reported here, Jack Gyde, 5, has been diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma and needs treatment in America.

Parents Sarah Mackey and Ben Gyde have received a huge amount of support since starting their online fundraising page to raise £250,000, with well over half the amount raised.

Sarah says: “The single is ‘Cowboy Jack’ by Daz Sims and is inspired by Jack and his love of cowboys and everything he is going through with his treatment.”

“It’s a really catchy tune and we really appreciate all the effort Daz has put into it.”

Sarah adds: “The aim is to get it into the official top 40 so we need as many people as possible to download it by midnight on Thursday 25th July.”

“It’s very quick and easy to download. It costs 99p and can be downloaded from iTunes and Amazon. If anyone can download it from both that will help even more as it will count as two separate sales.“

“We’ve been looking forward to its realease and really hope everyone gets behind it.”

The charity single can be downloaded from iTunes and Amazon.

See Jack’s fundraising page here.