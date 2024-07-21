PHOTOS: East Huntspill Art Group holds successful summer exhibition of paintings

A flow of visitors headed to see East Huntspill Art Group’s annual Summer Exhibition of Paintings over the weekend.

The group – which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year – held its display on Saturday 20th July and Sunday 21st July in East Huntspill Church Hall.

“Over 60 colourful pieces of art were on show and on sale from eight local artists during the exhibition,” said a spokeswoman. “Thanks to everyone who supported us and was able to come along.”

“We welcome new members of any ability as demonstrations and training are available. We meet every other Wednesday from 2-4pm at East Hiuntspill Village Hall.”

Pictured: East Huntspill Art Club members at their display over the weekend