PHOTOS: Crowds flock to Burnham and Highbridge’s second Pride event

Crowds of people attended Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s second annual Pride event on Saturday (July 27th).

The event, called Pride-on-Sea, began with a march from Highbridge to Burnham, where stalls and entertainment were laid on in the Manor Gardens.

Hosted by Helen Scott and headlined by Boot Hill All Stars, the event ran for over six hours, with acts including Corky, Ryder Emcee, Steve M, On the Case and drag performances by Nicholas Hoare, Jolene Dover and Aida H Dee.

Festival director Ruth Ackroyd says: “It was a fantastic day with a great atmosphere and good attendance.”

“We had nearly 100 for the march and we were pushing thousands attending — I’d say it was on a par with Party in the Park.”

“We learnt loads by doing things a bit differently to last year, and we’ve got lots of feedback from those who did attend. The chat is already full of new ideas.”

Ruth adds: “We had people from Scotland, a couple from Birmingham who had come down to stay in Burnham for the week, just to attend Pride-on-Sea. We heard so many amazing stories.”