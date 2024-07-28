18.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jul 29, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge holds annual President's Lunch, raising funds for charity
News

Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge holds annual President’s Lunch, raising funds for charity

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Moose International group has held its annual President’s Lunch this week, raising funds for charity.

Members gathered at Berrow Village Hall, as pictured here, for the points annual event.

A group spokesman says: “Our Moose International Annual President’s Lunch at Berrow village hall.”

“Catering was organised by Sandra and Moose Ladies’ Circle members, and entertainment was provided by the Beach’d Buoys shanty group.”

“We had great fun and good food while we raising funds for the RNLI. Well done to Rita Harris on her first President’s Lunch – it was a great success.“

PHOTOS: Crowds flock to Burnham and Highbridge’s second Pride event
Sea shanty group to perform concert in Burnham-On-Sea

