‘Tax in Creases’ artwork chosen as winner of Somerset’s Turnip Prize spoof art prize contest

A crumpled white shirt with tacks sprinkled into its creases – title ‘Tax in Creases’ – has been announced as the winner of Somerset’s 2024 Turnip Prize this week.

The awards are organised by a Wedmore pub each year as a parody of the world-famous Turner Prize. The prize is awarded to the person “using the least amount of effort possible” to make a unique piece of art.

At a ceremony on Tuesday evening (December 3rd), held at The New Inn in Wedmore, this year’s Turnip Prize was awarded to ‘Wonga Woman’ for her work entitled ‘Tax in Creases’.

The award was made in front of a packed art loving audience who cheered when the 39 year old winner accepted the prize, a turnip mounted on a six-inch nail.

Organiser Trevor Prideaux says: “I am delighted with the lack of effort taken to create this work.”

Wonga Woman, a teacher from Wedmore, says: “I couldn’t be bothered to finish the ironing! It’s a great honour to receive the fantastic prize and I am fully aware that the trophy comes with a bill for VAT (Vegetable Added Tax).”

Trevor adds: “This year’s event attracted 69 entries, it’s fantastic that Wonga Woman has won, she clearly has what it takes to be recognised in modern art circles and will be remembered in art history for no time at all!”

“I believe that over the last 26 years the artists entering ‘The Turnip Prize’ have created by far better works than Alex Farquharson and The Tate Britain Gallery could ever wish to exhibit.”