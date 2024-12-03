Police launch Christmas operation to combat drink and drug-driving in Burnham area

Avon and Somerset’s Roads Policing Team has launched Operation Limit, its dedicated winter campaign to combat drink and drug-driving which will see checks in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Throughout December, officers are conducting proactive roadside checks, engaging with motorists about the dangers of impaired driving, and acting on intelligence provided by the public.

Police say driving under the influence of drink or drugs can impair driving ability in numerous ways, affecting ability to judge speed and distance, reaction and coordination skills. Alcohol and drugs can also create a false confidence, which can lead to an increase in risk-taking behaviour.

Drink-driving remains a leading cause of road deaths, accounting for 17 per cent of fatalities on UK roads.

In the Avon and Somerset Force area, 55 fatal and serious injury collisions since the start of 2024 are known to be linked to drink- and/or drug-driving. Seven of these were fatal.

Operation Limit continues to emphasise the importance of community reporting. Information from the public is used alongside Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and CCTV to locate and stop suspected drink- or drug-drivers quickly and effectively.

As part of the operation, police are working closely with licensed premises across the force area to spread the message about the dangers of drink- and drug-driving, including in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Pubs, bars and clubs are being encouraged to display Crimestoppers posters in prominent areas, such as washrooms, to warn against driving under the influence and remind customers they can report suspected offenders anonymously.

This collaboration is key to reaching people before they make the potentially life-changing decision to get behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs.

Chief Inspector Rob Cheeseman, Head of Roads Policing and Road Safety for Avon and Somerset Police, says: “Please help us keep our roads safe. If you know someone who regularly drinks or takes drugs and drives, please don’t stay silent. Your report could stop a dangerous driver before they hurt or kill someone.”

“Alcohol affects everyone differently and any amount can impair your ability to drive. There is no way to know how much you can drink and stay under the limit.”

“Our officers will be out on the roads every day and night this December, conducting checks and targeting those who pose a risk to others.”

Chief Inspector Cheeseman added that the force’s commitment to tackling drink- and drug-driving doesn’t stop at Christmas – it’s a priority all year round. Throughout 2024, there have been 2562 arrests for drink- and drug-driving offences in Avon and Somerset.

“We can’t be everywhere, but we’re always somewhere,” he said. “With the public’s help, we can be exactly where we’re needed to prevent tragedies before they happen.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Claire Moody said: “I fully support this initiative to combat dangerous driving. It’s encouraging to see that many more people are reporting instances of impaired driving, whether due to alcohol or drugs.”

“Those who speak up are helping to save lives. The statistics in our area alone demonstrate that – driving under the influence puts lives at risk.”