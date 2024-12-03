New cash deposit machine installed in Burnham following closure of Lloyds Bank

A new cash deposit machine has been installed in Burnham-On-Sea following the closure of the town’s Lloyds Bank branch.

The new cash deposit machine has been introduced outside Burnham’s Tesco store in Ben Travers Way.

It allows “free deposits of cash” for customers of Bank of Scotland, Halifax, TSB, Lloyds, NatWest, RBS, and Barclays.

As reported here, Lloyds Bank in Burnham-On-Sea High Street permanently shut down on November 28th, with Lloyds blaming a rise in digital transactions.

The branch had been due to closed on November 13th, but the date was delayed to allow time for the new deposit machine to be installed in Burnham in order to comply with new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules.