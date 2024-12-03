7.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Dec 03, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsNew cash deposit machine installed in Burnham following closure of Lloyds Bank
News

New cash deposit machine installed in Burnham following closure of Lloyds Bank

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new cash deposit machine has been installed in Burnham-On-Sea following the closure of the town’s Lloyds Bank branch.

The new cash deposit machine has been introduced outside Burnham’s Tesco store in Ben Travers Way.

It allows “free deposits of cash” for customers of Bank of Scotland, Halifax, TSB, Lloyds, NatWest, RBS, and Barclays.

As reported here, Lloyds Bank in Burnham-On-Sea High Street permanently shut down on November 28th, with Lloyds blaming a rise in digital transactions.

The branch had been due to closed on November 13th, but the date was delayed to allow time for the new deposit machine to be installed in Burnham in order to comply with new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules.

Previous article
PHOTOS: Santa launches Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club cart on Christmas tour for charity
Next article
Police launch Christmas operation to combat drink and drug-driving in Burnham area

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Circus Funtasia

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
7.8 ° C
8.7 °
6.1 °
85 %
1.8kmh
100 %
Tue
8 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
8 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com