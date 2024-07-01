13.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Jul 02, 2024
Top golfers heading to Burnham-On-Sea today for prestigious tournament
News

Top golfers heading to Burnham-On-Sea today for prestigious tournament

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Top golfers will be in Burnham-On-Sea today (Tuesday) to take part in the prestigious final qualifying for the 152nd Open at Burnham and Berrow Golf Club.

The event on Tuesday 2nd July will see 72 players play 36 holes around the course with the aim of qualifying for The Open.

Former US Open champion Justin Rose will be among the golfers teeing up in a bid to make his 21st Open Championship appearance.

A spokesperson for Burnham and Berrow Golf Club says it is a “huge honour” for the club to have been chosen to host the event. “It is the most prestigious event we have hosted.

Spectators will be welcome to watch the action and there is no charge.

The spokesperson adds: “It is anticipated that local golf fans will attend to spectate and so The R&A and Golf Club have been working with local authorities, including the AA, to put measures in place to enable this.”

“To ensure public safety and manage the flow of traffic close to the venue, no-waiting cones will be in place on a small section of the Berrow Road, between Gore Road/Stoddens Road and Saxondale Avenue. These will be put in place on the afternoon of Monday 1st July.”

“There will be minimal disruption in the days before and after the event. On Tuesday 2nd July the roads are likely to be busier due to the transport of Players, Officials, Staff and Spectators to the event.”

“Please note the Public Footpaths bordering the course and two crossing points to the beach will remain open and unaffected. However, the crossing points will be marshalled by volunteers to reduce stoppage to play and to promote safety.”

More information will be posted on www.burnhamandberrowgolfclub.co.uk

Burnham Berrow Golf Course

