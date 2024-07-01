Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club collects over £300 for local youth activities

Members of Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club have thanked generous shoppers after collecting over £300 for a local youth organisation.

The Rotary team collected at Sanders Garden World in Brent Knoll over two days during June.

A spokesman says: “This collection was for Rotary Youth, which includes things like our Kids Out scheme where we take children to Puxton Park.”

“We also are sending two kids to RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) who need a good confidence boost, taking part in an outwood bound event for a week.”

“Rotary would like to thank Sanders Garden centre for allowing us to collect and the public for raising £323.63 over the two days.”