Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Jul 02, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea fire crew called out to overnight car blaze

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Burnham fire engine

Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were called out in the early hours of Monday morning (July 1st) to tackle a car blaze.

One fire appliance was sent at 2.57am following reports of a vehicle on fire in Edingworth between Burnham and Weston.

“On arrival at the scene, the crew confirmed one vehicle well alight and got to work to extinguish,” says a spokesman.

“One car was 100% damaged by fire. The fire was extinguished using one hose reel, a compressed air foam system, two breathing apparatus and a thermal image camera.”

