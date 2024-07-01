13.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Jul 02, 2024
News

Conservative election candidate makes final pitch to local voters

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Ashley Fox Burnham-on-Sea parliamentary candidate

Conservative parliamentary candidate Ashley Fox has made a final pitch to voters by promising to be a ‘strong voice in Parliament’ if he is elected at Thursday’s general election.

There are seven candidates standing in the new Bridgwater constituency, which includes Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Brean and Berrow.

Ashley Fox (Conservative) will stand for election against Leigh Redman (Labour), William Fagg (Reform), Pele Barnes (Independent), Charles Graham (Green Party), Claire Sully (Lib Dems) and Gregory Tanner (Workers Party) on July 4th.

Mr Fox said this week: “As your Conservative candidate for Bridgwater and Burnham I promise to be a powerful advocate on your behalf, no matter who is in power in Westminster.”

“If Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister, I will hold him accountable, standing firm for our values: lower taxes, more police, controlled immigration, and common sense in education.”

“I’ll oppose policies that don’t serve our community’s interests.”

Mr Fox sympathises with some voters who have been left feeling let down by the Conservative government.  “I know my party has made mistakes. I know you feel frustrated and I’ve often been as frustrated as you,” he says.

“But voting Labour or Reform risks handing Starmer a supermajority, similar to Tony Blair’s, leaving him little incentive to listen to your concerns. The only way to ensure your voice is heard is to vote Conservative.”

