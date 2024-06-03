Tories name former Boris Johnson aide as candidate for Wells constituency covering local villages

A former aide to Boris Johnson has been named by the Conservative Party as its candidate in the Wells and Mendip Hills constituency which includes several villages outside Burnham-On-Sea.

Meg Powell-Chandler has been named as their candidate at the July 4th Gerenal Election in place of outgoing MP James Heappey.

The Wells seat includes Brent Knoll, Lympsham, East Brent, and East Huntspill.

Following her selection, she said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be selected as the Conservative candidate for Wells and Mendip Hills.”

“Having spent weeks knocking on doors and speaking to local people they want an active champion who knows how to get things done – and I will be just that.”

“I will be a bold champion for local communities and businesses, working day in and day out to deliver for the people of Wells and Mendip Hills.”

She was involved with policy and as a special advisor since graduating from Oxford in 2009 and worked in both the Cameron and Johnson administrations.

She was also a special advisor to Tory MPs Greg Clark and Damian Hinds, and worked at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) for a number of years.

She is also reported to be a close friend of former Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie Symonds, and was named by political insiders as one of Mr Johnson’s ‘three Musketeers’ of Michael Gove loyalists in Number 10. At the 2017 general election, she stood for the Conservatives in Birmingham Northfield, where she lost to Labour’s Richard Burden.

On July 4th, she will be up against another experienced political candidate in the form of former Wells MP Tessa Munt, who is standing for the Liberal Democrats plus Helen Hims (Reform UK), Joe Joseph (Labour), Peter Welsh (Green Party) and Abi McGuire (Independent).

The area shaded in grey on the above map shows the area covered by the Wells and Mendip Hills parliamentary constituency.