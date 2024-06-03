Burnham artist starts two new classes on drawing and painting with watercolours

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being invited to learn how to paint with watercolours by a local artist who is starting a new training course.

Local art teacher Ade Bowen, who brings over 20 years experience of teaching adults to draw and paint, is starting two classes packed with practical tips, useful techniques and humour.

The first class, ‘Watercolour – Somerset Landscapes’, will be held on Monday evenings from 7pm to 9pm at Brent Knoll Parish Hall, startin Monday June 10th.

“This class will explore the beauty and diversity of Somerset. From the rugged coastlines to Glastonbury Torr, you will learn different skills and techniques to help you capture images in your own style.”

The second class, ‘Drawing and Painting for Beginners’, will be held on Wednesday afternoons from 1pm to 3pm at Brent Knoll Parish Hall, starting on June 12th.

“If you are a beginner and would like to develop your drawing and watercolour painting skills in a fun and relaxed class, then this is perfect for you. Over different projects, you will build your creative skills and experience., and make new friends along the way.

Both classes are £12/session, or book all 5 classes for £50. Click here to book your place.