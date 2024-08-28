Town Council grants now available to Burnham and Highbridge groups

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge community groups, charities and local organisations who are looking for funding can now apply to the Town Council for a grant.

The council’s deadline for applications is midday on the 17th September 2024. Applications received after this time will not be considered eligible.

”Grants would be given for either Capital projects – non-recurring expenditure e.g. purchase of equipment, works to buildings, improvements to premises; or Revenue grants towards general running costs for a specific reason; or a community event.”

“The council requests that all applicants read the policy guidelines before completing an application form.”

Details on how to apply, as well as the application form and policy guidelines, are available at https://burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/your-council/finances/grants