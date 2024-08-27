National Coastwatch says new Burnham jetty safety watches are set to start this autumn

New safety watches are set to begin on Burnham-On-Sea seafront this autumn when a new National Coastwatch service starts.

As first reported here, National Coastwatch, a national charity, is set to create a local station run after a delayed launch.

The team, pictured at Sunday’s rescue services day in Burnham, will be run by volunteer watchkeepers, fundraisers and helpers.

Chris Lemin, station manager, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “At the Burnham branch of the National Coastwatch Institution (NCI), we have been working hard behind the scenes to get our volunteers trained and to try and liaise with Somerset Council to get planning permission to site a unit on the seafront.”

“With the election and the financial difficulties at the Council, this has been delayed quite a lot.”

“However, in recent weeks, we have been putting a plan together to site a mobile unit on the seafront where the lifeguards currently are. This will be sited once they leave, the plan is to be there until their return next year.”

“It is very important to us to be able to demonstrate to the public that firstly we are there to complement the existing search and rescue organisations, not to detract from them in any way. Our aim is not to replace anyone but to assist and enhance those safety measures already in place.”

He adds: “All of the SAR units we have spoken to are very keen to have us in place to assist them by keeping ‘eyes on’ any casualty or vessel in difficulty in the water and guiding the rescue craft to those casualties. Other water users are also very supportive.”

“Our services are offered absolutely free of charge to the public as we are a charitable organisation and are all volunteers. We do not even have our expenses paid.”

“We are all dedicated to our work and are fully trained in all aspects of water safety, observation and plotting skills.”

National Coastwatch provides ‘Eyes Along The Coast’ for HM Coastguard and will work in Burnham alongside Burnham Coastguards, BARB and the RNLI to help keep the coast, beaches, coastal paths and inshore waters stay safe.

The plans have been given extra prominence following the tragic death of Peter Jeffery, 68, who went missing in the sea last October. He had entered the water next to Burnham jetty to try and save a woman and a dog. While the woman and dog were saved, Peter was washed away and his body was sadly later found on Stert Island last November.