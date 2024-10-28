11.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Oct 28, 2024
News

Two men arrested as Police carry out drugs raid on Highbridge property

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Two men have been arrested after a search warrant was carried out by Police at a property in Highbridge.

Officers swooped on a building in Church Street on Wednesday (October 23rd), pictured here.

A Police spokesperson says: “The men, aged 40 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of production of a class B drug.”

“They’ve been released on bail while further enquiries into their involvement are conducted.”

“This follows information from the local community which we are grateful for and would encourage anyone who suspects drug offences are being committed in their neighbourhood to please report it to us.”

The warrant was obtained under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

