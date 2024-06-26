16.7 C
Walker at Highbridge’s Apex Park praises ‘kindness from strangers’ after fall

Apex Park, Highbridge

A walker has praised two local people who came to her aid after she was injured in a fall at Apex Park in Highbridge.

Ros Horton says she was walking around Apex Park last Thursday when she tripped and fell, requiring an ambulance.

“I have had a lovely week here but I took a bad fall in Apex park and the paramedics were called,” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“I would just like to thank the people who helped – a young man who stayed with me until the ambulance came, and a lady who said she lived overlooking the lake who brought a blanket, water and some wipes.”

“It was such kindness from strangers. I’m still shook up from it, but can’t thank you all enough.”

She is now recovering and says she wants to publicly thank the two Good Samaritans.

