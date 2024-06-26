Burnham in Bloom competition organisers issue final rallying call for entries

Residents and businesses across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have a final chance to enter the town’s annual Burnham In Bloom flower competition.



This year’s contest has sixteen categories for locals to enter, ranging from best front garden to best decorated shop window.

Entry forms are available online here and can be submitted up until June 30th.

The entries will help to add summer colour to the town ahead of the visit of several regional judges from the Britain In Bloom competition.

Dave Perrett, Chairman of Burnham In Bloom, says that following the recent news about Somerset Council’s cutbacks affecting public floral displays, he hopes residents will step up their efforts with private displays ahead of judging later in the summer.

“We need residents and businesses to help us by getting involved and enhancing the town with floral displays during the summer season for the benefit of residents and visitors.”

“Anyone can enter, free of charge – whether you have a large or small garden.”

Judging will take place in early July, with trophies and certificates to be presented later in the autumn.

Free entry forms are available from Burnham tourist information centre and Burnham Post Office and can also be obtained online here.