Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jun 27, 2024
News
News

Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre to host free first aid evening with renowned paramedic

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre is hosting a first aid information evening in July for local residents, led by a renowned paramedic.

The event will be held on Monday July 15th from 7-9pm  and will be overseen by local paramedic Nich Woolf, who has four decades of experience.

“He has over 40 years experience setting up paramedic services around the world and
oversees the medical services at the Glastonbury Festival,” says a spokesperson.

“He will provide an evening of information about basic first aid procedures and will also include how to use a defibrillator.”

“There will be no charge for attending this evening but numbers are limited to 20 to allow some hands on interaction.”

Tickets will be available for those people wishing to attend either from the office at the community centre or via email at burnhamcc@outlook.com or leave a message on 01278 792666. Tea and coffee will be available at the session.

Nich was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year’s Honours in 2020.

