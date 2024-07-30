Welcome Break to develop new service station next to M5 motorway in Somerset

Motorway service station operator Welcome Break has agreed terms to acquire a ten-acre plot for the development of a new M5 motorway service station in Somerset.

S. Notaro and commercial property developer Stoford have signed Welcome Break for the new 93-acre industrial/warehouse scheme near Bridgwater.

Development of the new service station will be adjacent to junction 24 of the M5.

The lead developer for Notaro Park is Stoford which is working alongside the landowner, S. Notaro.

The scheme has outline planning consent for the development of more than 1.3 million sq ft of accommodation on a design and build basis.

A spokesperson says bespoke units are available from 30,000 sq ft – 500,000 sq ft to suit occupier demand.

The first phase of development will incorporate the construction of a new consented road network and site infrastructure at Notaro Park this summer.

This will be in preparation for works to start on the new Welcome Break service station by the end of the year.

Edward Peel, Stoford director, says: “We are very pleased to see the first phase of Notaro Park coming forward. Welcome Break’s arrival will provide new employment opportunities and on-site amenities, including electric vehicle charging points, which will benefit visitors and occupiers alike.”

And David Myers, property director at Welcome Break, adds: “I am delighted that we have achieved another major milestone on our journey to increase the size of our operational estate.”

“As a team, we have gone the extra mile to realise the potential of Bridgwater as a strategic location for Welcome Break and we are confident in our ability to develop a world-class facility for motorway customers travelling along the M5.”