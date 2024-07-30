UPDATE: One person in hospital as Somerset M5 re-opens after serious crash

One person was taken to hospital after a serious collision on the M5 in Somerset led to it being temporarily closed today (Tuesday, July 30th).

The motorway was closed between junction 23 (Bridgwater north) and junction 24 (Bridgwater south) from around 10am and partially re-opened at around 12.15pm.

National Highways said there were delays of over an hour for motorists.

A Police spokesman says: “We were called at around 10am today (Tuesday, 30th July) to a single-vehicle collision on the M5.”

“One person was taken to hospital by land ambulance.”

“The motorway was initially closed in both directions while emergency services were on the scene, including an air ambulance.“

“If anyone was in the area and witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, please call 101 and quote reference 5224198427.”