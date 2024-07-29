Burnham-On-Sea beach busy as soaring temperatures prompt ‘extreme heat warning’

Beaches in Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow have seen an influx of visitors this week amid the hottest days of the year so far.

Burnham-On-Sea saw temperatures of 27°C (80.6°F) on Monday with higher temperatures forecast today (Tuesday).

A yellow heat health alert has been issued for the South West by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) until Wednesday evening as temperatures rise across the region. Thunderstorms are forecast on Thursday, with a warning issued by the Met Office.

Somerset Council’s Burnham jetty supervisor said there had been 1,000 people on the beach at its busiest point on Monday afternoon.

A UKHSA spokesperson advises residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun from 11am to 3pm, apply sunscreen regularly, and look out for others.

As pictured here, the beach in Burnham-On-Sea was extra busy on Monday as holidaymakers enjoyed the sunshine and cooled off in the sea.

A Burnham Coastguard spokesman adds: “Temperatures are extreme for the next few days and on the beach in this heat we see people who are suffering from the effects of too much sun.”

“Quite often we all rush to the seaside when the weather is nice, wanting to make the most of it while it lasts, but don’t forget to take plenty of drinks, such as water, with you.”

“Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can be serious if not treated quickly. Signs of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke: headache, dizziness and confusion, loss of appetite and feeling sick, excessive sweating and pale clammy skin, cramps in the arms, legs and stomach fast breathing or pulse, temperature of 37C or above and intense thirst.”

“The symptoms are often the same in adults and children, although children may become floppy and sleepy. Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke if left untreated.”

“If you spot someone suffering from these symptoms follow these 5 steps. 1, Move them to a cool place; 2, Remove any unnecessary clothing; 3, Get them to lie down and raise their feet slightly; 4, Get them to drink plenty of water (sports or re-hydration drinks are OK); 5, Cool their skin – spray or sponge them with cool water and fan them (ice packs around the armpits or neck are good too).”