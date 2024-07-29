Burnham-On-Sea beach busy as soaring temperatures prompt ‘extreme heat warning’

Beaches in Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow have seen an influx of visitors this week amid the hottest days of the year so far.
Burnham-On-Sea saw temperatures of 27°C (80.6°F) on Monday with higher temperatures forecast today (Tuesday).
A yellow heat health alert has been issued for the South West by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) until Wednesday evening as temperatures rise across the region. Thunderstorms are forecast on Thursday, with a warning issued by the Met Office.
Somerset Council’s Burnham jetty supervisor said there had been 1,000 people on the beach at its busiest point on Monday afternoon.
A UKHSA spokesperson advises residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun from 11am to 3pm, apply sunscreen regularly, and look out for others.
As pictured here, the beach in Burnham-On-Sea was extra busy on Monday as holidaymakers enjoyed the sunshine and cooled off in the sea.
“Quite often we all rush to the seaside when the weather is nice, wanting to make the most of it while it lasts, but don’t forget to take plenty of drinks, such as water, with you.”