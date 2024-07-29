Brent Knoll’s new community shop takes shape as building work is set to finish this year

Work to build a new permanent community shop in Brent Knoll is progressing well and is on track to be completed later this year.

The Brent Knoll Community Shop – which currently runs from a Portakabin – is due to move into a purpose-built new building outside the village hall. The public toilet block is being redeveloped, as pictured here.

The shop, now running in its fourth year, has over 160 shareholders and 30 volunteers maintaining profitable operation.

The shop’s management told shareholders at their latest members’ meeting that £26,000 has been paid to Brent Knoll Parish Council as a contribution towards the costs of converting the new building shell into a fully-equipped shop.

Profits from trading, share sales, and special events have significantly contributed to equipping the shop, although there remains a £14,000 funding gap.

In seeking to resolve the funding gap, the shop’s chairman, David Yates, encouraged members to buy more shares and invite others to participate.

The enterprise has had its fair share of challenges, with an increased annual electricity bill from £500 to almost £5,500 due to global events; however treasurer Bob Smith assured those present that these are returning to manageable levels.