Work of talented young Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge photographers and artists praised

The work of talented young Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge photographers and artists has been praised during judging of a local competition.

The 2024 Rotary Young Photographer Competition has been held by Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge, along with a Young Artist Competition.

Over 50 young artists and photographers displayed their artwork at the event, which was praised by the judges.

The theme of the competition was ‘Wonderful Water’ and the artists took part in several age categories. A separate category for staff was also included as an unofficial part of the competition.

Ellen Edgecombe, one of the art teachers, says: “This is the third year the art department has partnered with the Rotary Club to complete a youth competition at TKASA.”

“It’s inspiring to see students express emotion and compassion through art, there has been a high standard of artwork submitted this year. We were delighted with the number of entries especially in the Photography competition. Well done to all those that took part and especially our winners.”

Bernard Raines, Rotary Youth Chairman, adds: “There are three stages to the Competition, each designed to support and encourage the development of photographic skills. The winners from the local heats will go on to represent Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge at the District finals and then potentially onto the National Finals if they do well.”

“We would like to open up the competition to our local primary schools next year, so that they can enter the junior category. It is important to encourage children at a young age to develop artistic skills and appreciate their surroundings.”

“The number of entries this year has been amazing and we wish our winners the best of luck for the district finals.”

Both competitions were judged by a mixture of local business people and members of the leadership team at King Alfred School Academy.

The Young Artist Competition was judged by Louise Squire, a local artist who runs workshops at Willowherb Studio and Sarah Berryman who runs art classes and workshops at Create You in Highbridge. Winners and 2 runners up were chosen in both age group categories of Junior and Senior. The Young Photographer Competition was judged by Catriona Newman from Burnham-On-Sea.com, and Mike Lang, a local photographer. Again there were two age groups with winners and two runners in each.

All the judges commented on the high standard of artwork and talent which made it difficult to choose the winners.

“It was a high standard of entries this year and very difficult to judge. The winners stood out and had interpreted the theme well and composed the piece well,” said one of the judging team.

The winning photographs are shown here. The winners will be announced at a future event.

Story written with Jill Dando News Team