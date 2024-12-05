12.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Dec 05, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsLocal drama group's Christmas show postponed until next spring
News

Local drama group’s Christmas show postponed until next spring

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A local drama group which was due to perform its Christmas show this week has had to postpone the performance until next year.

Stage 2 Drama was scheduled to perform ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Berrow Village Hall.

A spokesman says: “It is with regret that we have to announce the postponement of our imminent production ‘A Christmas Carol’ because of the serious illness of a leading member of the cast.”

“The play will now be performed from 29th-31st May 2025 and we hope very much to see you then, thank you for your continued support.”

Previous article
Work of talented young Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge photographers and artists praised
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea MP encourages residents to support local shops on Small Business Saturday

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Double Brace

Circus Funtasia

Elles Belles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
12.9 ° C
13.3 °
12.1 °
95 %
4kmh
100 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
8 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com