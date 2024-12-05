Local drama group’s Christmas show postponed until next spring

A local drama group which was due to perform its Christmas show this week has had to postpone the performance until next year.

Stage 2 Drama was scheduled to perform ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Berrow Village Hall.

A spokesman says: “It is with regret that we have to announce the postponement of our imminent production ‘A Christmas Carol’ because of the serious illness of a leading member of the cast.”

“The play will now be performed from 29th-31st May 2025 and we hope very much to see you then, thank you for your continued support.”