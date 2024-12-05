Burnham-On-Sea MP encourages residents to support local shops on Small Business Saturday

Local businesses in Burnham-On-Sea need the support of their customers more than ever following the introduction of Labour’s National Insurance Jobs Tax, the town’s MP has warned.

Ashley Fox was speaking ahead of Small Business Saturday which takes place this weekend and was created to encourage shoppers to take a closer look at local firms to see what they have to offer and maybe focus their Christmas shopping on small businesses close to home.

But after the Labour Government brought in the tax on jobs, which the Office for Budget Responsibility estimates will cost businesses an additional £800 per employee, the MP claims there are fears for the future of the firms in the Burnham and Bridgwater constituency and across the country.

Ashley Fox wants people to take another look at the High Street and beyond this weekend, to help give local firms a boost now and in the run up to Christmas.

“Small businesses and family firms across Bridgwater & Burnham make up the lifeblood of the economy here,” he said.

“But the Labour Government has put all of that under threat with their betrayal of business which is damaging the economy and harming working people.”

“At this time of year, small businesses should be looking forward to the festive shopping period, but many are fearing for the future of their firms and their livelihoods because of the Jobs Tax.”

“We have some fantastic businesses here and it is why I hope as many people as possible can support Small Business Saturday, get out to your local high street and see what they can offer.”

“And as Conservatives we will do all we can as an effective opposition to stop Labour’s National Insurance Jobs Tax.”

Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade welcomed the MP’s support, encouraging residents to back the town centre’s shops and businesses.

And Burnham-based small business owner Kathy Jones added: “It was great to meet with Ashley Fox this week and hear about his support for Small Business Saturday. We’re worried that the Budget will hit us hard, and we need all the help we can get.”