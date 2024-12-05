Burnham and Highbridge Foodbank thanks generous locals for donations amid record demand

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Foodbank area has thanked local people for donating thousands of food items during its annual winter food collection in the town last week.

Highbridge Area Foodbank’s volunteers collected food donations from generous shoppers at Burnham’s Tesco store.

The Foodbank’s Maxine Bashford told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A wonderful 973 kg of food and toiletries were donated by generous shoppers, mainly through the purchase of pre-packed bags containing our foodbanks most needed items.”

“Other shoppers very kindly made cash donations which will be used to purchase food.”

“The weight of food donated equates to approximately 45 family sized food parcels providing in the region of 1,600 meals.”

She adds: “Since April this year our foodbank has received 800 requests for emergency food for some 1,668 local people 560 of which were children.”

“Volunteers from our foodbank team and other supporters including the Village Agents, manned the collection point, packed and priced the bags and transported the donations to the foodbank store at the Methodist Church in Burnham.”

“We are extremely grateful for the support of our volunteers, the team at Tesco and of course all those Tescos shoppers who so generously donated to this collection.”

“Our foodbank receives wonderful support from our local community, even during challenging economic times. This a great testament to the generous community spirit within our towns.”