5.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jan 20, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNews150 Burnham and Highbridge pupils have stories published in national writing competition
News

150 Burnham and Highbridge pupils have stories published in national writing competition

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

150 Burnham and Highbridge students at King Alfred School have had their work published after competing in a national writing competition.

The students participated in the Mission Chaos writing contest, a national challenge to create a captivating 100-word saga about chaos.

From dystopian futures to haunting spirits, the competition encouraged students to channel their imaginations into gripping tales of fictional catastrophes.

“Out of the many students who entered, 150 pupils from the school have had their work published, a remarkable achievement,” says a spokesperson.

“Highlights included Beatrix’s “The Game I Played”, Evie’s “The Maze”, a suspenseful
story of two friends lost and searching for a way out, and Maisie’s “Medical Attention”
a gripping tale of two friends battling for survival in a deadly trial.”

“Congratulations to all participants for their outstanding storytelling.”

The school’s Emily and Leah have contributed to this story.

Previous article
Football star Gareth Bale and friends play at Burnham & Berrow Golf Club
Next article
Police seek to identify owners of property seized during burglary investigations

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
5.3 ° C
6.1 °
5 °
95 %
0.5kmh
99 %
Tue
7 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
5 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com