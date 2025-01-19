150 Burnham and Highbridge pupils have stories published in national writing competition

150 Burnham and Highbridge students at King Alfred School have had their work published after competing in a national writing competition.

The students participated in the Mission Chaos writing contest, a national challenge to create a captivating 100-word saga about chaos.

From dystopian futures to haunting spirits, the competition encouraged students to channel their imaginations into gripping tales of fictional catastrophes.

“Out of the many students who entered, 150 pupils from the school have had their work published, a remarkable achievement,” says a spokesperson.

“Highlights included Beatrix’s “The Game I Played”, Evie’s “The Maze”, a suspenseful

story of two friends lost and searching for a way out, and Maisie’s “Medical Attention”

a gripping tale of two friends battling for survival in a deadly trial.”

“Congratulations to all participants for their outstanding storytelling.”

The school’s Emily and Leah have contributed to this story.