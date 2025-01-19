5.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jan 20, 2025
Football star Gareth Bale and friends play at Burnham & Berrow Golf Club

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow Golf Club welcomed football star Gareth Bale to the course on Friday (January 17th).

The former Wales captain, and Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid winger played a round of the course with a group of pals.

Gareth and his group paid the full price greenfees while at the club and according to a Burnham & Berrow Golf Club spokesman, the golf mad ex-professional footballer enjoyed the course.

“‘The Club were delighted to welcome Gareth Bale and his friends to our Championship course last Friday afternoon. Despite being a cold January afternoon, they found the course in great condition and enjoyed their day at Burnham and Berrow. We look forward to welcoming them back in the future,” says a spokesman.

The football star played 111 games for Wales, scoring 41 times and retired from the game in 2023.

He began his career at Southampton where he made 40 appearances. He went on to play 146 times for Spurs, scoring 42 times, before a high-profile transfer to Spain’s Real Madrid.

