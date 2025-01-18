Objections raised over plans for 20 new homes in village near Burnham-On-Sea

Plans to build a development of 20 new homes in East Huntspill near Burnham-On-Sea have prompted objections from local residents.

Concerns about flooding and over-development are among the issues raised over the proposals by Notaro New Homes Ltd to build 20 homes next to Church Road, south of East Huntspill Village Hall.

Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported here on the plans last month. Of the 20 homes planned for the site, eight will be affordable and all of these will be “restricted to persons with a local connection to the village” says the developer.

It comes after the Bridgwater developer previously put forward plans to build 45 homes on the same site back in 2018; however, these were withdrawn later that year.

A spokesman for Williams Planning Ltd, representing the applicant, says: “The site is well-located in terms of access to local services and facilities available within walking and cycling distance.”

“Pedestrian routes are available immediately adjacent to the site and a safe crossing is available, providing a connection from the site to the surrounding amenities.”

Somerset Council is expected to make a ruling on the proposals by the early summer.

The developer is currently fighting an appeal against the council over 49 new homes on the Cavalla Mews site in Berrow, with a ruling by the Planning Inspectorate due this spring.

Several residents have already objected to the East Huntspill plans.

Ms. R. Nicholls, who lives on Withy Road, said: “East Huntspill has no amenities to offer. The village shop closed two years ago, one of the two pubs has closed and the other only opens for skittles, the post office closed years ago and the primary school has limited spaces.”

“The amount of traffic using the village has increased considerably in recent years; unfortunately, the traffic flow will only increase with the building of the Gravity site.”

James Forsyth, of Church Close, adds: “Siting additional homes next to the village hall – which is used for noisy wedding celebrations and such – could cause tensions in the future. The wisdom of constructing on land where contaminated cattle carcasses were buried is also questionable.

“Drainage in this village is already strained. During heavy rainfall and times of elevated water levels, our toilets, sinks, baths and showers struggle to drain away, with the water board often needing to attend to see if anything can be done to help matters.”

The planning application has reference number 25/24/00012.