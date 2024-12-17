7.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Dec 17, 2024
News
News

2025 Berrow calendar with photos of village on sale, raising funds for village hall

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Berrow’s 2025 calendar featuring photos of the village has gone on sale, raising funds for the village hall.

The desk calendar, priced at £5, is available from Westcroft Farm Shop in Red Road, Berrow, and by calling 01278 751345.

An impressive £10,000 has been raised for Berrow Village Hall from the sale of the fundraising village calendars over the years.

Andrea Johnstone, who organises the annual publication, says: “The 2025 calendar is a very special one as it marks the 25th year since the calendar was first produced in 2001.”

“With the support of the local community, we have raised some £10,000 for improvements to the village hall from sales of the calendar. For this, my final calendar, I am wanting to raise £500, a record amount.”

