2025 Berrow calendar with photos of village on sale, raising funds for village hall

Berrow’s 2025 calendar featuring photos of the village has gone on sale, raising funds for the village hall.

The desk calendar, priced at £5, is available from Westcroft Farm Shop in Red Road, Berrow, and by calling 01278 751345.

An impressive £10,000 has been raised for Berrow Village Hall from the sale of the fundraising village calendars over the years.

Andrea Johnstone, who organises the annual publication, says: “The 2025 calendar is a very special one as it marks the 25th year since the calendar was first produced in 2001.”

“With the support of the local community, we have raised some £10,000 for improvements to the village hall from sales of the calendar. For this, my final calendar, I am wanting to raise £500, a record amount.”