7.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Dec 17, 2024
News

Audi stranded in ditch next to busy rural road between local villages

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Police were called to this car stuck in a ditch on Monday afternoon (December 16th).

The Audi A5 came off the road along The Causeway between East Huntspill and Woolavington, as pictured here.

The vehicle was trapped up to its bonnet in water and the occupants were believed to have escaped unhurt.

A recovery service was called to pull the vehicle out.

The same of stretch of road has seen many similar incidents over the years.

In one of the most unusual incidents, in 2010 we reported that a vintage 1928 car had ended up on its side on its way to a wedding.

