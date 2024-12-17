7.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Dec 17, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPurplespoon Cafe in Highbridge hosting 'big community meal' for Christmas
News

Purplespoon Cafe in Highbridge hosting ‘big community meal’ for Christmas

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The Purplespoon Cafe in Highbridge is hosting a Big Community Meal to feed people for free.

The cafe, based at the YMCA in Huntspill Road, Highbridge, regularly holds events and drop-in sessions, including a ‘pay it forward’ scheme and provides free food when needed.

The cafe’s Kate Gardiner told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Since January, in partnership with our landlord, the YMCA, we have been holding monthly community meals in each cafe, every month feeding around 100 people a two course meal.  All for free or for a donation.

“This Christmas, both our cafes in Highbridge and Bridgwater will host a Big Community Meal for Christmas, holding the event for an entire day in each site. It will see the closure of the usual café offering on these days, open for all the local community groups.”

The Big Community Meal will take place at the Highbridge cafe on December 18th from 12pm-7pm. On December 23rd the event will take place at the Bridgwater cafe on December 23rd from 12pm-7pm. For details, contact Highbridge@purplespoonevents.com

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Police, Coastguards, BARB and RNLI launch successful search for missing man
Next article
2025 Berrow calendar with photos of village goes on sale, raising funds for village hall

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Eddy Van Man

Fireaway Pizza Burnham-On-Sea

Jatech Limited

Double Brace

Circus Funtasia

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
7.2 ° C
8.1 °
6.4 °
87 %
0.5kmh
74 %
Tue
11 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
10 °
Sat
8 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com