Purplespoon Cafe in Highbridge hosting ‘big community meal’ for Christmas

The cafe’s Kate Gardiner told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Since January, in partnership with our landlord, the YMCA, we have been holding monthly community meals in each cafe, every month feeding around 100 people a two course meal. All for free or for a donation.

“This Christmas, both our cafes in Highbridge and Bridgwater will host a Big Community Meal for Christmas, holding the event for an entire day in each site. It will see the closure of the usual café offering on these days, open for all the local community groups.”

The Big Community Meal will take place at the Highbridge cafe on December 18th from 12pm-7pm. On December 23rd the event will take place at the Bridgwater cafe on December 23rd from 12pm-7pm. For details, contact Highbridge@purplespoonevents.com