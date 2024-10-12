5.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Oct 13, 2024
News
News

350 runners set to take part in today’s Burnham-On-Sea Half Marathon

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Half Marathon is set to return today, Sunday (October 13th), with hundreds of runners taking part.

The maximum of 350 runners are taking part in the event, say organisers from Burnham Harriers Running Club.

The starting gun will be fired at 10am at Burnham’s BASC Ground to signal the start of the 13-mile run where the runners will be cheered off by spectators.

Motorists are being advised to take extra care as the runners head along the route using local roads, as shown on the map below.

burnham-on-sea half marathon route

The runners will head along Love Lane and Queen’s Drive, before turning left along the A38 towards Brent Knoll and then on to East Brent, Lympsham, Wick Road and Red Road, before returning to Burnham via Berrow Road, finishing at the BASC ground.

Organisers say that no entries will be accepted on the day. Parking for runners will be available at the BASC Ground.

