PHOTOS: Brean ladies night raises over £5,200 for Somerset Breast Cancer Now

Over 180 people attended a successful ladies night in Brean on Friday (October 11th) that was held in aid of a Burnham-On-Sea based breast cancer support charity.

Somerset Breast Cancer Now – formerly known as Somerset Breakthrough Breast Cancer – held its annual ladies night with entertainment and fundraising.

The event was held at Brean Leisure Park and included male entertainers, plus games, a raffle and a disco.

Holly Macbeth, who organises the events, told Burnham-On-Sea.com she was “overwhelmed by the support.”

She added: “The generosity and kindness blew us away again! I have the absolute pleasure in announcing our total of £5,236!”

“We want to extend our thanks to the House family and all the team at Brean Leisure Park for their continued support over the last 14 years and their kind donation to this year’s ladies night. Their attention to detail, support and running of this night makes it so much easier for us and for this we can’t thank them enough!”

“The House family have always been there for my family and supported our charity events and we wish them well in their new ventures.”

“As always, the entertainment from the boys was second to none and they thoroughly enjoy attending our events because they know you are all such an amazing crowd to perform too!”

“To all those whose donated, helped on the night and sold tickets you are super stars! We can never do these events without the support of you all & we hope you had a fantastic evening and we hope to be back next year if you want it!”