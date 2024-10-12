PHOTOS: Sackfuls of litter collected by volunteers at Burnham-On-Sea beach clean

Sackfuls of litter were collected when The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach held their first litter clearing event of the autumn on Saturday (October 12th).

A group of 30 dedicated helpers gathered at the southern end of The Esplanade by the Sailing Club and then headed along the estuary and beach.

Organiser Mark Hollidge thanked those who had attended and said the event had been “a resounding success. A lot of rubbish had been washed up on the River Brue estuary and the 30 volunteers had their hands and bags full.”

“More than 30 bags of litter were removed as well as the inevitable oddities – bread baskets, odd shoes and a vintage golf ball.”

“The ball was proudly found by the youngest member of the group and it will perhaps be seen being valued for a fortune on an upcoming episode of the Antiques Roadshow!”

Among the volunteers were several from Welcome Break Sedgemoor Services and BARB Search & Rescue. There will be another public litter pick this side of Christmas. Look out for details on Burnham-On-Sea.com.