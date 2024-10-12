5.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Oct 13, 2024
News

PHOTOS: Friends of Burnham Hospital fundraising evening raises over £800

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Members of the Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Hospital raised over £800 for hospital projects when they gathered for their autumn party night at Brean Country Club on Friday evening (October 11th).

Ceri Joyce, Chairman of the Friends, thanked all those who had attended and supported the event.

She added: “The funds raised will be put towards much needed equipment to help patients and staff at our lovely local hospital.”

“It was wonderful to see so many come along to the event, it was a very enjoyable evening.”

“Thanks also go to Alan House who afforded us the venue, showing his support for the hospital.”

“The food was really lovely and the staff were so helpful and friendly. A truly successful evening supporting Burnham War Memorial Hospital.”

