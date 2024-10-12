Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club to hold membership open evening

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club is to hold a membership evening this month when local residents can find out more about the group and joining its team.

The event will be held on Thursday October 17th from 5-8pm at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street.

“Find out more about your local Rotary Club over a free cup of tea and piece of cake. Meet our members, find out about what we can offer you, and what we do in the community,” says a spokesperson.

”Find out about our fundraising, community events we are involved in, and the friendship and fellowship membership of one of the world’s largest service organisation, with 1.4 million members worldwide.”