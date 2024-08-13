Beavers from Highbridge and Huntspill Scouts take on unique fundraising challenge

Beavers from Highbridge and Huntspill Scouts have been on Burnham seafront this week taking part in a unique fundraising challenge.

The youngsters have been given £5 each and set a summer challenge of turning it into more money to raise funds for the group.

The funds collected will help towardes upgrades for their Scout Hut in Highbridge and fun trips for the youngsters.

One of the team, Mellisa May, explained: “They had lots of support from passers-by with a table at Burnham tourist information centre where caricatures were drawn for donations along with the sale of sunflowers, and a name the dog competition, raising a superb £107 in just a couple of hours. We thank everyone who supported them!”