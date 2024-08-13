17.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Aug 14, 2024
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea rowing race won by gig rowing club for charity

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Three rowing crews competed in Burnham-On-Sea’s very own Olympic-style race over the weekend.

Teams from Burnham Gig Rowing Club, Burnham Sailing Club and the WAGS of the RNLI competed for gold in a race across the estuary from Burnham Sailing Club to Stert Island and back on Sunday.

“The Sailing Club managed to secure a silver, behind the BOS Gigs rowing team, but have their suspicions that their cox (who is a member of BOS Gigs) may not have had the team’s best interest at heart when it came to navigational accuracy!” said commodore Michael Clarke.

“However, all enjoyed the day, and we are looking forward to next year’s race.”

“We raised over £120 for BARB and look forward to presenting this to them in the near future.”

