New life-saving defibrillator unveiled in Highbridge in memory of two residents

A new life-saving defibrillator has been unveiled in Highbridge in memory of two local residents who sadly died of a cardiac condition.

The equipment has been purchased and installed in memory of Luke Organ and Kelly Brooks who passed away over the last two years with Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS).

Luke was 35 when he died in July 2022 and Kelly was 31 when she passed away in February 2023. Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome occurs when someone dies suddenly and unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest, but the cause is unclear.

Family, friends and supporters of SADS UK, a charity that is dedicated to saving lives, providing information, funding research and medical equipment, have raised thousands of pounds from local events.

A fundraising event held at Morganians Rugby Club in Bridgwater raised over £2,000 in Luke’s memory and a charity football match is set to be held in Pawlett on August 24th.

The new community defibrillator has been installed outside Sopha in Church Street and is available 24 hours a day to supplement one at the YMCA in Highbridge and one at Southwell House.

Matt Scott from Sopha says their existing internal defibrillator has been used three times since January, showing the need for the life-saving equipment. “We hope it never needs to be used, but it’s reassuring to know that it’s there,” he says.

“The benefit of having this new external defibrillator means that it can now be accessed while the store is closed. We are looking to have our existing internal defibrillator relocated within the town over the coming months.”

Bex Ward, partner of Luke, adds: “It was such a shock to lose Luke but we are very pleased the defib has been installed in his memory. We are hoping to get more defibrillators out there and to raise awareness of the condition so that more people know about SADS.”

Sopha’s team gathered with family and friends of Luke and Kelly on Tuesday (August 13th) for the unveiling of the new equipment alongside a plaque explaining the reason for it being installed.

Luke was found in 2022 by Bex on a downstairs sofa and sadly couldn’t be revived despite best efforts. “He passed away with no warning. One moment he was fine and the next he was needing CPR.”

“It came as a huge shock to family and friends – Luke was very well known locally and was a fit and healthy person with two children.”

Tina Whatley, whose daughter Kelly passed away without warning, said of the unveiling: “It was a very emotional day, but we are feeling proud of what we have accomplished so far. Hoping this will help save a life and awareness of this amazing charity.”

The new defibrillator, which was purchased from the funds raised, has kindly been installed free of charge by a friend of Luke, Alex Chapman of Eclipse Electrical.

Find out more about SADS on the website here.