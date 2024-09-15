Berrow fundraisers serve up cream teas to raise £300 for Christmas shoeboxes

A group of Berrow fundraisers have raised hundreds of pounds for a Christmas shoebox charity by serving up cream teas on Saturday (September 14th).

Hilary Cox and helpers, pictured, served up teas to the general public at her home, Newcote in Brent Road, to raise cash for Samaritans Purse – the Christmas shoebox charity.

“We had the perfect afternoon weather wise and people came from far and wide to support us while enjoying the home-made scones,” Hilary told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We are delighted to have raised £300 – with more donations still to come in. That’s enough to send 60 Samaritan’s Purse Christmas boxes to children in other parts of the world who otherwise would not receive a Christmas present this year.”

“We will be blessing those boxes at the Baptist church in November before they start their journey and if anyone would like more information about packing their own shoebox to send to a child, please contact Zoe Ryder at zeryder@gmail.com .”

The Charity Samaritan’s Purse run their Christmas Shoebox appeal every year and invite people to fill their own box with gifts for a child who may never have received a Christmas present before.