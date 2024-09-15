14.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Sep 16, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBerrow fundraisers serve up cream teas to raise £300 for Christmas shoeboxes
News

Berrow fundraisers serve up cream teas to raise £300 for Christmas shoeboxes

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A group of Berrow fundraisers have raised hundreds of pounds for a Christmas shoebox charity by serving up cream teas on Saturday (September 14th).

Hilary Cox and helpers, pictured, served up teas to the general public at her home, Newcote in Brent Road, to raise cash for Samaritans Purse – the Christmas shoebox charity.

“We had the perfect afternoon weather wise and people came from far and wide to support us while enjoying the home-made scones,” Hilary told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We are delighted to have raised £300 – with more donations still to come in. That’s enough to send 60 Samaritan’s Purse Christmas boxes to children in other parts of the world who otherwise would not receive a Christmas present this year.”
“We will be blessing those boxes at the Baptist church in November  before they start their journey and if anyone would like more information about packing their own shoebox to send to a child, please contact Zoe Ryder at zeryder@gmail.com.”

The Charity Samaritan’s Purse run their Christmas Shoebox appeal every year and invite people to fill their own box with gifts for a child who may never have received a Christmas present before.

Readers can also follow the journey their own box makes by tracking it via the Samaritan’s Purse website.
Previous article
Burnham’s Ritz Club quiz nights raise over £6,000 for local good causes
Next article
New line-up of Burnham and Highbridge history talks unveiled by history group

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
14.2 ° C
15.6 °
13.1 °
92 %
0.5kmh
89 %
Mon
19 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
22 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
23 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com