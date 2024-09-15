14.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Sep 16, 2024
New line-up of Burnham and Highbridge history talks unveiled by history group

North Sedgemoor Local History Group has announced its new programme of local history talks to be held in Highbridge over the coming year.

The first presentation of the 2024-25 season will be held on 9th October when Brian Wright will give a talk titled ‘Did King Arthur Really Exist?’ featuring the history of the county.

The full 2024-25 programme is as follows: 

  • October 9th: Did King Arthur Really Exist? – Brian Wright.
  • November 13th: The Life of a Bristol Tommy – Clive Burlton.
  • January 8th: Portishead Radio Station – Larry Bennett.
  • February 12th: Burnham’s Paradise and Joseph of Arimathea – John Strickland.
  • March 12th: Aerial views of Burnham and Highbridge – John Strickland.
  • April 9th: The Quakers of Burnham – Alan Wheway.
  • May 14th: The importance of seafaring in this area – John Strickland.
  • June 11th: Brickworks of Burnham and Highbridge.

All the talks will be held from 7pm – 9pm at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Lecture Theatre. Membership is £10 per season with visitors welcome at £5 per session.

Parking is available in the visitor’s car park or in the small car park at the front of the main building.  Bring a torch on dark nights as site lighting is patchy.

